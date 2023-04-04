The Madison County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors plan to hold a joint meeting on Wednesday.
The commission and board will hold a public hearing on rezoning an 8.9-acre area from “limited residential” to “general business with conditions.” The land is located off North Seminole Trail in Brightwood and would be used as a retail agricultural supply business, according to the meeting agenda.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Madison County Administrative Auditorium at 414 North Main St. in Madison.