The Madison County Board of Supervisors plans to meet on Tuesday.

The board is expected to discuss a sign ordinance update as well as a memorandum of understanding between the county and the Department of Social Services to be presented by the county administrator.

Other line items on the agenda call for discussion on the Arcade Building, which houses items of historical interest of the county and special exhibits, as well as renovations to the county’s emergency medical services facilities. A public hearing on administrative fees and the tax rate ordinance is also scheduled.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Madison County Administration Building at 414 N. Main St. in Madison.

The meeting is expected to be livestreamed on YouTube, with a 20-second delay.

Those interested in attending or participating virtually may also use GoToMeeting, which offers a live stream of meetings with live chat as well as video and audio participation available for audience members.