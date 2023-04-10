The Madison County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the county budget for fiscal year 2024 at Tuesday’s meeting.
Other items listed on the agenda include a presentation on the draft of Madison’s Secondary Six-Year Plan, which outlines planned spending for transportation and infrastructure improvement projects from fiscal years 2024 through 2029. There will also be a discussion on clarifying area regulation language.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the Madison County Administrative Auditorium at 414 North Main St. in Madison.