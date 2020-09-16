 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County man killed in Tuesday crash
0 comments
top story

Madison County man killed in Tuesday crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A Madison County man was killed in a Tuesday morning crash.

Charles E. Bright, 77, of Madison, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 east on Orange Road at 11:25 a.m. near U.S. 29 south of Madison County High School, according to Virginia State Police.

Bright, who was wearing a seatbelt, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. He was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a news release.

The crash remains under investigation, but VSP believes a medical condition was a factor in the crash.

State police were assisted at the scene by Madison County Fire and EMS and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert