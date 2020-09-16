Madison County man killed in Tuesday crash

A Madison County man was killed in a Tuesday morning crash.
Charles E. Bright, 77, of Madison, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 east on Orange Road at 11:25 a.m. near U.S. 29 south of Madison County High School, according to Virginia State Police.
Bright, who was wearing a seatbelt, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. He was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a news release.
The crash remains under investigation, but VSP believes a medical condition was a factor in the crash.
State police were assisted at the scene by Madison County Fire and EMS and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
