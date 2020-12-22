Madison County crash kills one, injures two

One person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a Monday afternoon crash in Madison County, according to the Virginia State Police.

Officials said a 31-year-old woman from Baltimore died in the two-vehicle crash that happened at 1:40 p.m. on Route 231 about a mile north of Duet Road. Police have not released her identity pending notification of family. A 38-year-old man who was riding in her car is being treated for life-threatening injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

According to Trooper B. Coleman, the crash occurred when a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Route 231 crossed a double solid-yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2015 Hyundai Veloster.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old man from Luray, also suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to the UVa Medical Center for treatment. All three persons were wearing seatbelts.

Charges are pending, police said.

— Staff reports