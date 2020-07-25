A Louisa County woman was killed Saturday morning in a head-on collision in Albemarle County.
Albemarle police said Leticia Martinez, 55, died in the crash in the 2100 block of Milton Road after her vehicle collided with another vehicle. The other driver was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release.
This is the seventh traffic fatality in Albemarle this year, according to the release. The crash remains under investigation.
