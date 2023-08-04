A Louisa County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Louisa County on Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said Friday that 32-year-old Samantha Chisholm was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse south on James Madison Highway when she lost control of her SUV in the wet conditions. She overcorrected and spun into the northbound lane, where she collided with a 2006 white Chevrolet work van, authorities said.

Chisholm died at the scene of the crash about 1.7 miles south of East Jack Jouett Road, police said. She was wearing a seatbelt. Two juveniles who were in the SUV with her were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. They were also wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the work van, a 34-year-old man from Charlottesville, and his passenger, a 31-year-old man also from Charlottesville, suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

The crash remains under investigation by state police. No charges have been filed at this time.