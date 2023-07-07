Louisa County Public Schools is helping feed children aged 2 to 18 this summer through its Summer Meals Program.

“We are proud to say that, as of today, we have served more than 18,000 meals to our community so far this summer. Our hope is to serve 30,000 meals by the time our LCPS Summer Meals program comes to a close at the end of July,” Randy Herman, director of school nutrition services for the school system, told The Daily Progress.

Herman said that the Summer Meals Program is an extension of the school meals program, but it opens its doors to all children in the community.

“The most important thing about our program is that it allows our team to provide families with healthy, nutritious meals throughout the summer,” Herman said. “For some students in our community, the breakfast and lunch they receive during the school year are their meals for the day.”

Apart from its nutritional focus, the program also offers educational enrichment activities at all serving sites.

“This summer, we’ve provided each child with the chance to select a free book, which encourages summer reading. We’ve also partnered with our LCPS technology and math departments to provide hands-on learning opportunities for students at the serving sites. We also have partnered with the Louisa Arts Center to have their mobile art bus on site, which has been a huge hit as well,” Herman said. “It’s a win-win when children can come to a site, enjoy a nutritious meal and engage in learning all at the same time.”

Since its pilot launch in 2017 with one truck and two sites, the Summer Meals Program has seen remarkable growth. This year, it operates with two trucks and 11 service sites, expanding its reach across Louisa County.

“Louisa County is a large county, so we wanted to make sure that we provided as many sites as we could so families all across the county would have a site that is near them,” Herman said.

Demand also has grown each year. In the past year alone, the number of meals served has more than doubled compared to the prior year.

“Parents tell me all the time that between the increased price of groceries and gas, this program helps them tremendously,” Herman said. “As of today, we have more than doubled the number of meals that we have served over the same time period last year.”

Operating 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the Summer Meals Program will continue to provide children with food until July 27. Additional information on pickup locations is available on the Louisa County schools website.