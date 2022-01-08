Louisa County provides safe space to shelter in place

“We're making decisions based on the data that we're receiving from the energy companies, so when that data is not accurate it makes it more difficult for us to make the best decisions,” Kilroy said. “But we do try to make the best decision with the information that we have.”

As of Jan. 6, 10 Albemarle families had been housed for “a night or two” at a hotel. Kilroy said that through the 911 center there is a Department of Social Services staff member on call for human services needs who will work with residents to address the situation.

“Oftentimes they work to try to find what we call natural support resources, which is using your existing network of friends and family to get assistance,” Kilroy said. “But if there's an urgent human services need, up to and including a hotel stay for a night or two, it’s something that we can do.”

Charlottesville Interim Deputy Director of Communications David Dillehunt said the city has been working with Albemarle County and the University of Virginia to address community needs, as it does during major emergencies and disasters.