Local utilities won't yet start disconnects for unpaid bills

Local utilities will give thousands of customers a break and not immediately cut off those who are behind in payments, even though a moratorium on disconnections expires next week.

Representatives from Albemarle County Service Authority, the city of Charlottesville and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative said they’re working with customers in arrears to get on payment plans ahead of making disconnections of water and electricity. They said they are hopeful that federal money can continue to help with some of the unpaid bills.

The reprieves don’t come without a cost for the utilities, said Melissa Gay, CVEC’s communications and member services manager. Overall, the three entities are due more than $1.6 million dollars from customers.

“It packs a punch for a member-owned cooperative,” said Melissa Gay, CVEC’s communications and member services manager, of the more than $1 million the co-op is missing. “On the flip side of that, we know that so many of our members have been impacted by the pandemic and continue to struggle with making decisions for paying the light bill, or paying the grocery bill, the water bill, or even the rent at this point, so we are willing to work with our membership as best that we can to put them on a payment plan,” Gay said.