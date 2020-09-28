Local Unitarian congregation votes decidedly to drop Jefferson from name

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Jefferson is no longer its name.

More than 95% of the membership of the Unitarian-Universalist church formerly known as Thomas Jefferson Memorial who voted Sunday chose to drop the name of the native son from the church's moniker. The third U.S. president and founder of the University of Virginia's troublesome history as a slave owner and his treatment of indigenous people were among the reasons cited.

“We voted to change the name of the [Unitarian-Universalist] congregation, removing 'Thomas Jefferson' from the name,” the Rev. Linda Olson Peebles, interim pastor, said Monday. “The new name will be decided following many more conversations and another vote. The vote was overwhelmingly 95.5% positive.”

For nearly 80 years, Jefferson’s name has been on the local church, founded in 1943, because he championed liberty, equality and freedom for all religions when those ideas were radical.

In the last decade, the traditional Jefferson legacy has run up against his status as a plantation owner using enslaved people to build his home, work his fields and earn his money.