Local teens selected to serve as state House Pages

Six Charlottesville and Fluvanna 13- and 14-year-old students were chosen to serve as House Pages for Virginia’s 2023 General Assembly Session.

The selected pages are Mira Masrie, Emma Bennett McConnell and Evan Xu of Charlottesville High School, Lucy Clarens of the Village School, and Noah Cruz and Zoe Luniewski of Fluvanna High School.

From Jan. 8 until Feb. 24, the pages perform errands and complete assignments for House of Delegates members and the Clerk’s Office, according to a statement. They also live in Richmond during the week as part of the page program.

Each of the pages submitted an application to the House Speaker’s Office in October. According to a statement, the program traditionally receives approximately 250 applicants for 32 page positions.