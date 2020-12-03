Local tax bills due Monday

The deadline to pay local tax bills in Charlottesville and Albemarle County is Monday.

Real estate, personal property and public service tax bills have been sent out for the second half of the year.

County residents can pay with eCheck without a fee, although the fees for credit cards remain. To pay, visit albemarlecountytaxes.org. County residents mailing a check will not be considered late if the payments are postmarked by Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To pay by phone, call 1-866-820-5450. Residents can use an automated kiosk at the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road or use drop boxes at the building or 1600 Fifth Street Extended.

Credit or debit cards come with a 2.5% convenience fee in person and a 30-cent fee online.

City residents who want to pay online can visit charlottesville.gov. To pay by telephone, call 1-866-660-5185. Checks or money orders can be sent to the City Treasurer, P.O. Box 2854, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

Payments can be placed in drop boxes at 6th, 7th and 8th streets Northeast by City Hall.

Those experiencing financial difficulties from the coronavirus pandemic can call the city at (434) 970-3146.