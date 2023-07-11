The University of Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena echoed with cheers and music Monday as students and counselors entered with excitement to kick off the first day of summer camp.

Starr Hill Pathways Summer Camp is back for its second year.

The camp, established by UVa’s Equity Center, is a three-week program designed to help students explore career pathways. Students will be introduced to a wide range of career and college opportunities through different workshops and activities.

About 180 students, ranging from seventh through 12th grade, from Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools gathered in the arena for a kick-off pep rally on Monday.

Counselors, students and community partners were asked what they were most excited for during the rally.

“I'm looking forward to new beginnings and getting out of my shell, and as for my pathway, I haven't really done anything to expand what I want to do in my life and this will really help,” Zy’asia Williams told The Daily Progress.

Williams is a ninth-grader at Albemarle High School attending the camp for the second year. Before the program, she said didn't care about her future.

“At that time, I was in seventh grade and I didn't really care about my future much because I didn't think I would be able to, because financially I didn't think I'd be able to go to college," Williams said.

Ben Allen, executive director of UVa's Equity Center, said he wants students to feel supported before, during and after finding their career path.

“To find a passion that they're really interested in that they can study not only in school, but then think about their career, but then also realize when they have that dream that this village that is part of Starr Hill Pathways and the community is here to support them to get there,” Allen said.

The program is largely funded by UVa, which granted the initiative roughly $6 million in the spring of 2021.

The camp is free of charge.

Programming for the camp is held all throughout Grounds. Students also go to other nearby facilities in and around Charlottesville such as the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and Piedmont Virginia Community College.

This year, transportation for campers to UVa Grounds is being provided by Albemarle County Public Schools Transportation.

There are 16 different pathways offered at the camp.

Of those 16, Williams chose performing arts. Last summer, her chosen pathway was multimedia, because it was the closest one to acting, she said.

“Last summer, when I just forgot about everyone else and the fact that I was not here for people I was here for my pathway, I was here to expand my future," Williams said. "It was amazing. It was great.”

Some other pathways include STEM, urban farming and horticulture, multimedia arts, civic engagement and social justice, and culinary arts. Each pathway is certified by the Virginia Department of Education, according to organizers.

There are also life skills on offer, including barbering, cosmetology and finance, said Allen.

Campers eligible include students of Albemarle and Charlottesville schools who are supported by their family, according to the organization. Applications are open, but students of color are prioritized.

There are 32 counselors, 30 of which identify as people of color and 14 who are multilingual.

“There are so many barriers that put students of color and students from low-wealth families at an educational and professional disadvantage when it's time to consider post-high school plans,” Lucy Montalvo, director of Starr Hill Pathways said in a statement. “Starr Hill Pathways helps eliminate those barriers that many of our students and their families face by giving scholars a hands-on experience in as many professional and recreational subject areas as possible.”

Starr Hill Pathways holds an end-of-camp showcase where students and community partners will display their work. And even after the camp wraps, the program plans to support participating students, offering academic enrichment, mentoring and workshops during the school year as a way to support the program's mission to encourage students until they exit high school, according to organizers.

The program plans to offer paid internships for students sometime in the future, according to Allen.

“We would like students to have experiences where they get to travel off of the east coast and be able to see their career and passions and different spaces and to open up the world to them,” Allen said.