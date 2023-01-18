 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local student actors awarded at national theater festival

DMR Adventures students pose after presenting Roald Dahl’s "James and the Giant Peach JR." for adjudication.

A group of students from Charlottesville’s DMR Adventures performance training program won the Freddie G Excellence in Acting award at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.

Students Audrey Gaskin and Alanah Richardson also received individual honors as Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, according to a statement from the festival.

Each group performed 15 minutes of a musical. DMR Adventures offered an excerpt from “James and the Giant Peach JR,” based on the Roald Dahl story. Judges commented that the students “collaborated beautifully” with “phenomenal” ensemble work, according to a statement.

DMR Adventures, affiliated with the Belmont Arts Collaborative, was one of 128 groups participating in the festival, which ran from Jan. 13-15. A total of 28 states were represented, as well as Washington D.C., Canada and Australia.

