Local signups for next groups to be vaccinated available now

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, people 75 and older and those living in or coordinating services for people in a correctional facility, homeless shelter or migrant labor camp can receive the vaccine during phase 1b. Those people should fill out an online survey to be placed on the list.

More information is available at vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-vaccination.

So far, 6,579 doses of the vaccine have been given in the health district, according to a state dashboard. That’s 2,235 more doses reported since Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the district started vaccinating people from its new facility in the parking lot of the former Kmart in Charlottesville. Currently, there are about 200 appointment slots a day, though district officials are hoping to increase that number.

The facility is open by appointment only, and those appointments are made through employers. Health care providers who want their staff to be vaccinated should fill out the survey on the district website.

Phase 1c is expected to start in late spring, according to the newsletter. After those priority groups, the vaccine will be opened up to the general public.