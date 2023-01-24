Local Sierra Club to hold info session on Climate Action Plan

The Sierra Club's local Piedmont Group will hold a virtual program on Feb. 8 for members of the public to learn and ask questions about Charlottesville’s newly adopted Climate Action Plan.

According to the plan, its strategies and actions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions provide a “framework for how Charlottesville can achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by the year 2050.” The plan was officially adopted by City Council on Jan. 17 as an amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

Questions can be directed to event organizer Donna Shaunesey at (434) 996-0392 or shaunesey@hotmail.com. Details on registering for the program, as well as additional Piedmont Group events, can be found at www.sierraclub.org/virginia/piedmont/calendar.