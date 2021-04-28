Local public housing activist receives national lifetime achievement award

Joy Johnson founded the Public Housing Association of Residents in 1998 to make sure the voices of public housing residents were heard when decisions were being made about their housing. She is also employed by the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, and still serves on the PHAR board. Still, on Wednesday, when the National Low Income Housing Coalition awarded her the 2021 Cushing Niles Dolbeare Lifetime Service Award, Johnson refused to take all the credit.

“I'm just the face of it," Johnson said. "I'm just accepting this award on behalf of all of the people who have been involved in this because one person cannot do this work. There is no way one person can do it.”

The award is given yearly by the organization to someone who has demonstrated an unyielding commitment to achieving decent, accessible, affordable homes for low-income people over a long period of time.

Johnson insists that she would not be where she is today without the help and guidance of people who advocated for public housing residents in Charlottesville and around the country, and that she owes her success to their mentorship and collaborative work.