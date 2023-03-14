The education event is organized by the organization Women United in Philanthropy, which serves the Charlottesville and Albemarle area.

Panelists will include Charlottesville City Schools mental wellness facilitator Jodie Murphy, Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia CEO Kate Lambert, Region Ten Senior Director of Child and Family & Adult Clinical Services Neta Davis, Albemarle School Board member Katrina Callsen and City of Promise Executive Director Mary Coleman.

The panel is planned for 8 to 10 a.m. in the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center at 233 4th St. NW, Charlottesville. The event is free and open to the public, with food and parking provided.