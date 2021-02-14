Local man's memories join Baseball's Hall of Fame

Beltrone got in touch with others from the team, gathered their recollections, photographs and a few goods, such as ball gloves and hats, and sent them up for committee review.

The team had some big names on it, but not big in a baseball way. These were names that were big when sports writing was a big deal, including Roy Blount Jr., then with Sports Illustrated; Phil Pepe of the New York Daily News; and Joe Donnelly of Newsday.

“When I was in college, a San Francisco Giants bird dog was watching the team play. That’s the guy who looks at possible talent and then calls the scouts for the team,” Beltrone recalled. “A teammate of mine and I knew he was there and he watched a couple of games. Then he called me over and said, ‘Art, do me a favor.’ Then he handed me his card and I thought, ‘I’m getting his card!’ And then he said, ‘I can’t make any more of your games so if you see any good ball players, give me a call.’”

Although he didn’t make the majors, Beltrone loved to play. It was pretty common among his crowd.

“I was working for Newsday along with Joe Donnelly, who was a great sportswriter, and he knew I played baseball in college. When he got a softball team together, he recruited me,” Beltrone recalled.