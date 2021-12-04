Local incarcerated man pushes for clemency as Northam's term wanes

The pardons for the Martinsville Seven appear to be the first posthumous pardons granted in state history. While recognizing the punishments were unjust, they are not absolute pardons. All seven men were said to have confessed to some involvement in the Jan. 8, 1949, attack against the 32-year-old woman. The families, however, said the confessions were made under duress.

When Republican governor-elect Glenn Youngkin takes control in 2022, Rowe said he is uncertain if the new administration will be as open to granting clemency petitions. Youngkin has promised to replace the entire existing Virginia Parole Board, citing a 2020 report from the Office of the State Inspector General that found the board violated the law by failing to notify local prosecutors and victims’ families of some releases.

Regardless of the outcome of his petition, Rowe said that he hopes his situation and work brings attention to positive changes and impact incarcerated people are able to make.