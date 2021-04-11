Local funding for vaccine clinics relatively low

Between 50 and 60 people were hired to support the vaccination campaign alone, he said, including three people for general site coordination and 25 nurses performing vaccinations. They’ve also expanded call centers specific to the vaccine rollout, and added support and data management staff. In addition, they shifted some of the contact tracers and case investigators who were already on board to work on the vaccine efforts.

“It's a really significant increase in our staff, and we even hired a full-time person to help with just the hiring and recruitment process because the HR analyst couldn't do all that on their own,” McKay said.

BRHD opened its first clinic in the former Kmart on Hydraulic Road at the end of December. McKay said the health district was paying for items like propane to run the heaters, and some services such as portable wash stations and toilets. Red Light Management and the Bama Works Fund covered most of the costs.

At the end of January, BRHD partnered with the University of Virginia Medical Center to open a vaccination clinic in the former Big Lots in Seminole Square. Great Eastern Management Co., which owns the shopping center, provided the space.