Local farmers markets work to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

As vaccination rates in the district increase, the Charlottesville City Market is looking to reopen its traditional in-person operations in May. However, it will need more guidance from the city manager and the City Council before it can do so, said Justin McKenzie, manager of the City Market.
While city councilors have said they would like to see the City Market open up for in-person business in May, they have not set an exact date, and City Market staffers are waiting on directions for how the council would like the market to operate. The market is part of the city's Department of Parks and Recreation.
The City Market resumed its to-go operation April 10 at its previous longtime home on Water Street, allowing customers to place orders online in advance and then pick them up from the vendors. This format started in April 2020, at a temporary site in Pen Park, when it became clear to City Market staff that it would be difficult to operate a traditional market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We made the call quickly to stop our current markets. And I worked towards trying to find an alternate route to try to have a market still available for the public to keep small businesses running and keep the market available to the community to get fresh, nutritious produce from our small vendors,” McKenzie said. “It was a pretty quick turnaround, we got everything together in about two weeks, and we were able to get vendors on board.”
McKenzie said that the first week of the to-go operations in April 2020 saw more than 350 customers. He said patronage dropped off as the season went on, but he thinks that could be due to increased vaccination rates and customers being more willing to do their shopping in grocery stores and in-person markets.
According to McKenzie, between 100 and 120 vendors participated in the City Market each week prior to the pandemic. That has dropped off to around 38.
“We weren't able to host everybody that we could in our traditional market operations,” McKenzie said. “When we switched to the to-go model, a lot of vendors weren't comfortable with it. It was a brand-new system and some people just weren't sure what the turnout would be.”
While market staffers are still waiting on direction from the city government, they have started planning how they will execute a safe in-person market this summer.
“Of course we're going to have to space out our vendors. Our vendor roster for each market day may be cut in half just to enable us to space out the vendors appropriately,” McKenzie said.
He added that they are waiting to find out if they will be given a customer capacity limit from the city.
“We may have to have time slots for customers to sign up for, but we're not sure exactly how that's going to go yet,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie said the City Market has a contract with a crowd management team that they may work with to help prevent overcrowding.
Even once in-person operations resume, McKenzie said the City Market is committed to continuing the to-go model throughout the pandemic for customers who would prefer that option.
“We're going to have a to-go location that's just off to the side of the market that customers can either drive up to or walk up to to pick up the order,” McKenzie said.
In spring of 2020, Charlottesville nonprofit Market Central started an in-person farmer’s market at the IX Art Park in response to the closure of the City Market’s in-person operations. This is its second year running the market.
“Farmers need to know that they definitely have a place to sell and customers need to know that they definitely have a place to get food,” said Cecile Gorham, chair of Market Central.
Gorham said Market Central already had a relationship with IX Art Park because they have hosted their winter market since 2018. The winter market was established to help vendors who typically participate in the City Market make money throughout the colder months.
“When the city announced that they were going to go to a drive-thru-only market, a lot of vendors felt that it was a really tough model for selling food because customers couldn't see what they were getting,” Gorham said.
Vendors approached Market Central and asked if there was a way they could continue the winter market into the rest of 2020. Gorham said they consulted with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and once they found out what COVID-19 guidelines would have to be followed to have an in-person market, they worked on making it a reality.
Market Central maintains six feet of space between each vendor booth, and vendors and customers are required to wear masks.
“Customers can get through a lot more easily,” Gorham said. “It just feels more spacious and more comfortable.”
Gorham said that one downside to the distancing protocols is that they have had to limit the number of vendors that can participate in the market at the same time they are getting more applications than ever before.
“We feel kind of bad that we can't figure out how to serve everybody that has been in markets before or new people that have either just recently developed a farm business or a food business,” Gorham said.
Gorham said Market Central is committed to continuing the market at least through the end of 2021 to offer vendors some financial stability. The market participates in the SNAP and Virginia Fresh Match programs, and Gorham said that they have had several customers come to the market to use their SNAP benefits.
“It's really nice for families to know they can come to an enjoyable place to shop,” Gorham said. “With SNAP match, not only can you use your SNAP for all eligible food and get matching coupons for fruits and vegetables, but you can also grow your garden with SNAP because SNAP and Fresh Match are all eligible for edible plants and seeds.”
McKenzie said the City Market does not have a system to process SNAP because the city doesn’t manage the SNAP program. The City Market used to collaborate with Market Central to manage SNAP. He said the City Market is working toward securing its own stamp funds, but the process could take a while and may possibly involve writing grants.
The City Market runs every Saturday through Nov. 20 at 100 E. Water St. with order pickup from 8 a.m. to noon. To-go orders must be made through Lulu’s Local Food at charlottesvillecitymarket.luluslocalfood.com. Customers must sign up for time slots for pickup.
The Market Central Market at the IX Art Park runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 522 Second St. SE. Customers must wear masks. SNAP and SNAP Match are available at participating vendors. More information can be found at marketcentral.org/markets.