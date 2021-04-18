Local farmers markets work to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

As vaccination rates in the district increase, the Charlottesville City Market is looking to reopen its traditional in-person operations in May. However, it will need more guidance from the city manager and the City Council before it can do so, said Justin McKenzie, manager of the City Market.

While city councilors have said they would like to see the City Market open up for in-person business in May, they have not set an exact date, and City Market staffers are waiting on directions for how the council would like the market to operate. The market is part of the city's Department of Parks and Recreation.

The City Market resumed its to-go operation April 10 at its previous longtime home on Water Street, allowing customers to place orders online in advance and then pick them up from the vendors. This format started in April 2020, at a temporary site in Pen Park, when it became clear to City Market staff that it would be difficult to operate a traditional market during the COVID-19 pandemic.