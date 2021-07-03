Local experts: Pandemic waning, but it's not over

For the health district and other agencies, the pandemic response is shifting from an all-hands-on-deck approach to one that more closely resembles normal operations.

The health district has reduced the number of people working on case investigations from about 50 to 15 and is offering fewer COVID testing events, though McKay said they can bulk up later in the fall if needed.

The regional emergency operations center, which coordinates the different agencies involved, also is scaling back its response.

Sonny Saxton, director of the Emergency Communications Center, which houses the regional EOC, said that group will stay active to assist with the COVID-19 emergency for many months and most likely through the beginning of next year.

“The effects are still being felt around the world and even locally,” he said. “... But I would say we're in a better place than many of us or even myself would have anticipated up to now, and there's still work to be done."

Dr. Taison Bell, director of the medical intensive care unit at the University of Virginia Medical Center, said the drop in cases, hospitalizations and deaths is good news.