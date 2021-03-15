Local evictions down as rent relief programs and moratoriums continue to expand

Though moratoriums have prevented many evictions, Castañeda said thousands of cases unrelated to COVID-19 have still gone forward in the last year throughout the state. Legal Aid’s own eviction tracker listed more than 8,000 eviction hearings in Virginia in the first two months of 2021 alone.

In general, protections for renters are incomplete, Castañeda said, and the combination of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s ever-changing moratorium and CARES Act protections led to a surge in filings late last summer and into the fall.

The CDC moratorium keeps getting extended, now lasting at least until the end of March, but legal battles over the moratorium have created further confusion, Castañeda said.

On March 11, a federal judge in Ohio ruled that the CDC went beyond what the federal Public Health Service Act allows it to do in ordering a halt to evictions, according to The Associated Press. However, the judge did not grant an injunction that would have stopped the agency from enforcing the moratorium.

The ruling came just two weeks after a federal judge in the Eastern District of Texas determined that the moratorium was unconstitutional. The Justice Department is appealing that order, Castañeda said, but it has complicated the local understanding of the moratorium.