Local evictions down as rent relief programs and moratoriums continue to expand

Though local eviction rates are lower than pre-pandemic levels, rent relief programs and changing moratoriums continue to confuse tenants, according to housing justice advocates.
One year after the coronavirus arrived locally, eviction levels have fallen below their pre-pandemic levels across the commonwealth, according to data compiled by the RVA Eviction Lab.
Throughout 2020, Charlottesville saw 226 eviction filings, 131 evictions and 73 default judgments — which happens when a tenant doesn’t show up to court. All in all, Charlottesville had a default judgment rate of 32%, according to the RVA Evictions Lab.
Despite more eviction filings in Albemarle County, the default judgment rate was lower than in Charlottesville, totaling around 18% for 2020. In total, there were 753 eviction filings, 179 evictions and 138 default judgments in the county.
Though these rates dropped during the last quarter of 2020, the year was anything but easy for tenants and housing justice advocates, said Brenda Castañeda, director of the Legal Aid Justice Center’s economic justice program.
“I would say, overall, there was a lot of scrambling to understand the changes in the law and the status of the courts, various moratoriums as they happen, and then to translate that into understandable information for tenants and our community partners to help us do outreach,” she said.
Though moratoriums have prevented many evictions, Castañeda said thousands of cases unrelated to COVID-19 have still gone forward in the last year throughout the state. Legal Aid’s own eviction tracker listed more than 8,000 eviction hearings in Virginia in the first two months of 2021 alone.
In general, protections for renters are incomplete, Castañeda said, and the combination of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s ever-changing moratorium and CARES Act protections led to a surge in filings late last summer and into the fall.
The CDC moratorium keeps getting extended, now lasting at least until the end of March, but legal battles over the moratorium have created further confusion, Castañeda said.
On March 11, a federal judge in Ohio ruled that the CDC went beyond what the federal Public Health Service Act allows it to do in ordering a halt to evictions, according to The Associated Press. However, the judge did not grant an injunction that would have stopped the agency from enforcing the moratorium.
The ruling came just two weeks after a federal judge in the Eastern District of Texas determined that the moratorium was unconstitutional. The Justice Department is appealing that order, Castañeda said, but it has complicated the local understanding of the moratorium.
Similarly, rent relief programs have been hard to navigate, Castañeda said, with funds initially being given to local organizations to administer before the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development centralized applications on its website.
“Everybody is doing their best to figure it out, but it definitely hasn't been smooth,” she said. “I think that there are probably a lot of people who received default judgments who were eligible for either the moratorium or partial moratorium or the rent relief that maybe weren't able to access that, which is unfortunate.”
Per legislation passed last summer by the Virginia General Assembly, there are various requirements a landlord must meet before they can sue to evict, including: give a 14-day notice instead of five days of notice; offer a repayment plan on certain terms; and help the tenant apply for rent relief. Those protections have been extended through 2022, Castañeda said.
In general, Castañeda said tenants need to know and assert their rights when it comes to evictions.
“You really have to be proactive — there's no automatic moratorium or protection. If you get a court notice, then you've got to go to court," she said. "People should continue to be vigilant about that and to call for legal help if they need it.”
Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that $160 million of $524 million in federal relief funding would go directly into the Virginia Rent Relief Program.
The governor’s office noted that the program had distributed more than $83.7 million for 24,294 rent and mortgage payments statewide.
Over the last year, the Charlottesville Democratic Socialists of America have been regularly volunteering to assist tenants facing eviction and unlawful detainer hearings. Much of that work has included standing in front of the Albemarle County General District Court each Thursday and talking to tenants before their hearings, informing them of their rights and protections.
One of those volunteers, Brian Campbell, said the group has been tracking cases for months now and was surprised to see that some of the early eviction cases were filed automatically over relatively small sums of debt, often totaling less than $500.
“It was really hard for me to believe that landlords would even evict somebody over something so small, especially because I have to imagine the rental market is not very strong right now,” Campbell said.
Much of the local DSA’s work has involved updating flyers and spreading the core message that tenants need to show up for their court dates no matter what.
Maddy Green, another DSA volunteer, said she was connected to the group through Legal Aid and has focused her work on canvassing homes and apartment complexes of people who had evictions filed against them.
For a long time, Green said, the DSA’s work focused on explaining to tenants how they could apply for rent relief, giving them the contact information needed to get their necessary paperwork filed.
“It's often really hard for tenants to have access to all that paperwork and they have to ask their landlord to comply and, based on their relationship with their landlords, that can be really challenging,” Green said.
In recent months, Green said, she has seen very few cases where a tenant is evicted solely for unpaid rent, thanks in no small part to changes in rent relief that require landlords to apply for relief on behalf of their tenants.
Though evictions have slowed down, Green said DSA still attends eviction hearings regularly due to the possibility of overlapping issues. DSA members still volunteer outside of the General District Court on Thursdays, though the most recent week saw only one eviction-related case on the docket, down from the dozens seen last summer and fall.
A more general bit of advice that Green said the DSA tells tenants is that they are not in a unique situation and that losing income due to a pandemic is not their fault.
“When we meet people, we tell them that hundreds of their neighbors have gone through the exact same thing and have had to go to court and apply for rent relief,” she said. “As a community, we really want to support people and keep them in their homes because that keeps them and everyone else healthy and safe.”