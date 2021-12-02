Local entrepreneur's umbrella company offers people shelter from storms of all kinds

Jaitly chose to manufacture umbrellas specifically because she thought it was an item that could spark conversation about the cause, especially when used in public.

“The umbrella is symbolically and literally connected to the idea of protection and insurance. And so it seems to really speak to people in that way that it makes sense, and I feel like they feel the idea of protection when they hold an umbrella and can understand how that would be really helpful for a family that’s at risk,” Jaitly said.

Most of the families Umby has provided insurance for are in developing countries in Africa and Asia. Umby has worked with insurance partners in Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania and Mali, to name a few. Jaitly said it’s important for vulnerable families to have a risk management system in place, and the insurance can provide that.