Local economy looking up, but stumbling blocks remain

Currently, 4% is added to a meal tab in Albemarle County whereas 6% is added to the cost of a meal, whether sit-down or take-out, in Charlottesville. The supervisors, at a Dec. 15 work session, expressed support for increasing the meals tax by as much as 2% to meet the city’s rate.

The city adds 8% to the cost of a day’s stay in a hotel or motel while the county adds 5% to the bill’s bottom line. The state legislature in 2020 repealed the maximum amount a county can charge for a hotel tax, known as transient occupancy tax.

Terry said the proposed tax hike bodes ill for area restaurants and lodging.

“These economic challenges coincide with an exponential growth in labor, as well as food and supply costs, which are leading to higher expenditures for businesses already in pandemic induced deficits,” Terry wrote in a Dec. 17 letter to the board.

“While some jobs have been regained, approximately 90,000 jobs in the hospitality industry remain unfilled,” he wrote. “This represents 44% of the total unfilled jobs in Virginia.”

For housing, prices and demand are up but there are fewer homes being put on the market, which could push prices even higher.