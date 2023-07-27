Dairy Queen locations in Charlottesville and Mineral will be donating $1 from each Blizzard treat sold on Thursday to the University of Virginia's Children's Hospital. It's part of the national Miracle Treat Day.

Money raised through the initiative will be used to support research and equipment at UVa Children's, in addition to programs that help make children and their families more comfortable while young children are receiving care.

The participating local restaurants are at 1777 Fortune Park Road in Charlottesville and 911 Cross Country Road in Mineral.