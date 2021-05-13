Local COVID vaccination effort will move into neighborhoods

Citing plenty of vaccine and fewer people getting their first shot, Blue Ridge Health District officials are closing the Fashion Square mall clinic next month and taking the inoculations into neighborhoods.

In a Thursday virtual town hall, officials said the mass vaccination clinic located in the former J.C. Penney store will close by mid-June. Until then, the center is accepting anyone 12 and older for vaccines.

“We have been operating out of the site since March,” said Ryan McKay, health district spokesman. “There’s been a pretty sharp decline in the number of first-shot appointments and we project that, come mid-June, we’re not going to be utilizing the full space here.”

Vaccinations will continue until the site closes, which is expected to be around June 15. Appointments are appreciated, officials said, but times are scheduled for walk-ins unable to make an appointment.

Hours and contact information are available at the district website, vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge.

Those under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult and have a parent-signed permission slip. The forms are available online or on site.