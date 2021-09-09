Local author hopes children's book will open up age-appropriate discussions about 9/11 and trauma

Rubin said it was important to be honest about the events of 9/11 while also keeping the story appropriate and light enough for young children. He brought a lot of this through in the illustrations.

“I leaned a lot on visuals for the actual day of 9/11 … I show that buildings collapsed, that people were scared, but at no point is anything said about airplanes, for example,” Rubin said.

“The buildings look like they do in life. But when extreme things happen, like when the towers come down and the tree is buried, it’s more imaginative in the way it's depicted. I think for me that was important because that whole experience seems so surreal when it was happening when I remember watching it on TV and being in New York,” he said.

Rubin said his childhood memories of Manhattan had a strong influence on the book, particularly the visuals.