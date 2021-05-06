Local airport officials hope more passengers will mean more flights, destinations

Last spring saw a large drop in the number of people flying in and out of town, officials said.

“We served about 750,000 passengers in 2019. When we went into 2020, we were soaring that high again. If airlines added more seats to their flights or more flights going out, our travelers were filling them,” Crawford said.

Then came COVID-19. According to information released by airport officials, the airport lost about 10% of its income during Fiscal Year 2020, which ended in June 2020. For the current fiscal year, the airport could have seen a 46.6% budget drop if not for a monetary infusion from the federal government’s CARES Act.

With the federal funds, the airport had to cut its budget only about 10%.

The airport does not receive funding from local governments. The majority of its budget comes from flight operations, concessions, parking fees and other income that it generates, as well as Federal Aviation Administration-funded projects and operations.

“This airport would not have survived as it did without the federal CARES money. The CARES money has been the lifeblood for us and allowed us to weather this storm,” Crawford said.