Local advocate named head of state ACLU

A Charlottesville civil rights advocate who has worked with a variety of local, state and national organizations will take over the helm of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, organization officials announced on Wednesday.

Mary Bauer, the current chair of the Charlottesville Human Rights Commission, will replace Claire Guthrie Gastañaga who served for nine years as the state ACLU’s executive director. Gastañaga announced her retirement in October 2020.

Bauer is scheduled to start on June 1.

“I’ve known Mary professionally through her work in Virginia and nationally over many years,” said Gastañaga. “I'm confident that she will be a strong leader for today and the future as the ACLU of Virginia continues to grow its capacity, influence and power.”

“Mary is an experienced executive director and has served in multiple roles during her career, including legal director, advocacy director and professor. She has deep roots in the commonwealth that will serve us well,” said Stephen M. Levinson, president of the ACLU of Virginia’s board of directors.

Bauer called the state ACLU “a bulwark against oppression and tyranny” and said she was honored to be chosen.