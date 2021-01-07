Local activists not surprised by siege of Capitol

“There were some bad intentions yesterday, and luckily we didn't see that part of it happen, but it was going to get a whole lot worse than it actually was,” he said.

Giacalone said there is a backstory that needs to be investigated.

“They seem to have had plenty of time to be prepared for the summer protests, right?” he said. "We saw all the pictures of the National Guard and the cops in riot gear and stuff like that, so you kind of scratch your head about what's happening behind the scenes here.”

Schmidt said law enforcement should direct their attention toward the threat of far-right extremism, rather than chasing potential “antifa” agitators and local activists. In late 2020, the Department of Homeland Security said in an assessment that violent white supremacy was the “most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland”