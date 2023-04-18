Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney is scheduled to discuss her role on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection as well as her time in Congress at the University of Virginia on Wednesday.

During the event, the Wyoming Republican will talk with Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato. The conversation comes a month after the Center for Politics announced in March that Cheney would join as a professor of practice through fall of 2023.

The former congresswoman gained attention for her support of the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump due to his role in the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney was the only Republican to serve on the House’s select committee to investigate the insurrection, and she ultimately lost her bid for renomination in Wyoming’s Republican primary to the Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman in 2022.

The conversation is scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Jefferson Ballroom of UVa’s Alumni Hall. Tickets are free and available at UVa’s Art Box Office. The event will also be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/tavco/conversationwithlizcheney.