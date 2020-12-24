Little adverse reaction but great social benefit to COVID vaccine

“I basically had zero side effects. It was a pretty boring procedure for me,” said Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton, an anesthesiologist and critical care physician who works with COVID patients at UVa Medical Center. “I don’t usually have much of a reaction to vaccines.”

The doctors, and others who have taken the vaccine, will need to get a second shot in three to four weeks. Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care physician and director of the medical intensive care unit at the medical center said the second shot may have a stronger reaction.

“I have friends who were in on the trials and said the booster creates more immunological response, like fevers or aches,” said Bell, who will get his booster shot on Jan. 5. “It’s not anything to be worried about. [A reaction] is a sign that things are working the way they should and that your body is creating antibodies.”

“Fevers and aches are classical vaccine reactions. It means your body’s immune system is gearing up and you’re gaining immunity,” said Webb. “It’s not a reverse reaction, it means that your body is learning to recognize and build immunity.”

Reports of strong allergic reactions to the vaccine have been reported in Great Britain and the U.S., but the doctors say those reactions occur to about one person in every one million.