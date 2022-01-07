Lights turn back for more but Dominion's changing estimates cause confusion

When crews on the ground have more information about an outage and firm estimate, then the utility will post that time, Hollins said.

“We've had a couple of instances where we have posted an estimated restoration time and we've missed it, and that's what we want to avoid because it causes further frustration,” Hollins said. “We want to make sure the information that we put out is accurate and not going to mislead people.”

By Friday evening, Rappahannock crews and those who have traveled from out of state to help were dealing with more than 1,300 outages affecting more than 20,000 people. Hollins said they expect most to have their power back by Sunday.

During a meeting Friday about an upcoming project, Trish Stipanovich, CenturyLink’s manager for field operations for Virginia, said due to power outages the company has deployed more than 40 generators throughout different areas, primarily in Albemarle.

“It's a constant moving game as commercial power is coming back on to make sure everybody gets services back up,” she said.

Not only is the power out to some of its services, but there are also instances of damage related to fallen trees.