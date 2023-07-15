An Albemarle County resident has been displaced by a fire that authorities say may have been caused by a lightning strike.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue said it responded to a reported fire at a property on Burnt Mountain Road south of Batesville at about 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The crew responded to the scene within 15 minutes and found flames sweeping through the residence's porch and kitchen, authorities said.

The fire was being fed by a propane gas line on the property.

Albemarle Fire Rescue was on the scene until the early morning hours.

The county fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Thunderstorms were moving through the area Thursday, and the fire marshal's office said lightning may have been the culprit.

Damage to the property has been estimated at $120,000, according to the fire marshal. There were no reported injuries.

The displaced resident is being assisted by family.