Library board to discuss potential name change

The board of trustees for the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will discuss a potential name change for the library Monday after hearing from dozens of community members in the last month.

Monday’s meeting at the Northside Library will be the board’s first since the idea to change to name was raised by a Charlottesville-based group of descendants of enslaved laborers. They argued that the Jefferson Madison Regional Library is not immune from the racial reckoning that has occurred in the community.

“Our library has remained silent and continued to bear the name of two slave owners,” Myra Anderson, director of Reclaimed Roots, said last month. “We believe the library is long overdue for a name change, and that maintaining a bad name of a white supremacist is maintaining white supremacy in a space that is supposed to feel inclusive and equitable.”

At that meeting last month, the board voted to discuss a name change at its next meeting. Since then, the Boards of Supervisors in Greene and Louisa counties have approved resolutions opposing a change to the library and the trustees have received 68 comments over the phone, email and social media, as of June 24.

JMRL serves the City of Charlottesville as well as Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties.

In recent years, several area organizations have moved away from Jefferson as a namesake, citing a desire to be more inclusive or better explain their service area.

Charlottesville and Albemarle County governments also no longer consider Jefferson’s birthday a paid holiday off for employees.

Earlier this month, a Louisa County supervisor suggested that if the board decides to change the library’s name, the county should consider leaving the system or withdrawing its funding.

Louisa County currently gives $392,000 to the library per year. Neither the Louisa nor Greene resolution mentions funding.

Louisa County Attorney Helen Phillips wrote in a letter to the trustees that the Louisa County Board of Supervisors would not agree to any amendment of a 2013 agreement that dictates how the library will be funded that would be needed to implement a name change.

Library staff compiled the feedback regarding the name change in an 82-page Google Document. Identifying information of those who submitted comments was redacted in the online document.

Most of the comments are opposed to any name change. Those who want Jefferson and Madison’s names to remain part of the library cited the men’s contributions to the country’s founding as well as Jefferson’s role in helping to set up the Library of Congress. Many commenters also were critical of those calling for a new name.

“The notion of applying todays ‘moral standards’ to men who lived and died over 200 years ago, is absurd,” one person wrote. “It’s also disheartening to see a library system consider any action that would erase part of our history. They should be the preserver of historical truth and act independently from the current trend.”

Supporters of a name change also sent comments and are encouraging people to attend Monday’s 3 p.m. meeting at Northside Library, 705 West Rio Rd. Charlottesville, VA 22901. The meeting also will be accessible via Zoom. For more information, go jmrl.org/pdf/BD-AGENDA-2022_6_27.pdf.

“I’m a weekly library attendee and bring my kids to programming at our wonderful Central and Northside branches often,” one supporter wrote in the comments. “My household is in support of changing the name from Jefferson Madison Regional Library to an alternative that honors our community without uplifting those particular historical figures.”

Another supporter wrote that they would like to see a more inclusive name that “truly celebrates the best of what our area has to offer.”

But, for another community member, the idea of changing the name is a “step too far.”

“We can’t erase history by taking people’s names off of things,” that person wrote. “And these two men should be honored for the numerous contributions they made to our society, culture and community.”

Another person said they would stop supporting the library if the name changed.

The Jefferson Council, a University of Virginia alumni group created to promote an academic environment based on open dialogue throughout the university, also submitted comments against a name change.

To read all the comments, go to bit.ly/3btXXCA.

