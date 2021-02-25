Liberation and Freedom Days celebration begins Sunday

When the Union Army marched into town on March 3, 1865, more than half of Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents were free at last.

Now, 146 years later, the communities will celebrate with Liberation and Freedom Days, a week’s worth of events.

The Liberation and Freedom Days series of events recognizes the fact that 53% of area residents were enslaved when Charlottesville’s mayor and the rector of the University of Virginia surrendered the town and the school.

The anniversary will be commemorated with the ringing of the UVa Chapel bells between 1:50 and 2 p.m. Wednesday to mark the time of the surrender. The chapel is where the surrender took place.

In 2017, the Charlottesville City Council proclaimed March 3 as Liberation and Freedom Day and the county recognized the day the next year. The event also recognizes the thousands of enslaved residents who took the surrender as an opportunity for freedom and followed the Union soldiers’ advance toward Petersburg.

