Lawn trick-or-treat event falls to COVID concerns

The pandemic is not only contagious and dangerous, but when it comes to celebrating holidays, it just isn’t much fun.

Coronavirus concerns, coupled with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, led the University of Virginia to close the coffin on this year’s Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn event.

A tradition since the 1980s for both Lawn residents and area families, the event has grown in scope and stature to become a popular meeting of the local and university communities.

Not this year, officials announced Monday.

“Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Moriah Hendrick, head resident of the Lawn. “For Lawn residents and all other UVa students, it represents a chance to welcome the larger Charlottesville community and celebrate the connections we share.”

In 2019, Lawn residents and members of student organizations were stationed in each of the 54 Lawn rooms as well as rooms on the West Range to give out treats donated and distributed by some 70 student groups and organizations.

Students and faculty also handed out books and provided children and adults with sensory sensitivities some friendly spaces to be during the event.