Late Gov. Baliles to be honored for environmental work
Late Gov. Baliles to be honored for environmental work

The late Gov. Gerald Baliles will be honored for his championing of Virginia’s environment at a virtual event and auction on Sept. 27.

The Blue Ridge Land Conservancy’s Conservation Celebration and Auction will posthumously present Baliles with the A. Victor Thomas Environmental Stewardship Award Goes Virtual on Sept. 27, citing Baliles' work that included creating the Natural Resources Secretariat.

Baliles and his wife Robin, who serves on the board of the Virginia Environmental Endowment, conserved two family farms in Patrick County with the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy shortly before Baliles’ death in the fall of 2019.

The event, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., features video highlights of the land conservancy’s successes, music from the bluegrass band ‘Possum,’ a live and silent auction and special food and drink packages from local eateries in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville and Martinsville.

Partygoers can chat, dance and mingle on Zoom, which may be accessed from the website partyforland.org.

To RSVP to the event, order food and drink, register for the auctions and more, go to partyforland.org. There is no fee to attend this year’s event. Attendees will need a computer with a webcam and microphone, as well as a smartphone or tablet to participate in the auctions.

For more information, visit partyforland.org, or contact Tina Badger at (540) 985-0000 ext. 3, or by e-mail at tbadger@brlcva.org.

