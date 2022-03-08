 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Last Week's News: Feb. 28 - Mar. 6

  • 0

Good afternoon! Here's the news you might have missed from last week:

030422-cdp-news-buford_1.jpg

ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students sit in class on Friday at Buford Middle School. Most of the classrooms in the main academic building have a narrow window.

Buford Schooling

Top Local News

People are also reading…

11172021-cdp-sports-uvahoops194.JPG

Virginia fired women’s basketball Tina Thompson on Thursday. Thompson went 30-63 during her four years with the Cavaliers.

Sports

Opinion

"The Legend of Georgia McBride"

Randy Risher plays Miss Tracy Mills, a performer at small-time Cleo’s Lounge in the Florida Panhandle, in “The Legend of Georgia McBride.” The comedy can be seen as a love letter to community theater and to the multifaceted world of drag performance.

Food & Entertainment

More Stories

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

A magpie is caught on video trying to assist a mailman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert