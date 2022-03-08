Last Week's News: Feb. 28 - Mar. 6

Good afternoon! Here's the news you might have missed from last week:
Top Local News
- Descendants celebrate the emancipation of enslaved ancestors on Charlottesville’s Liberation and Freedom Day
- AHS students take time to support mask mandates
- Albemarle's new Chief of Police discusses priorities in public conversation
- At least 12 transportation project applications to be submitted for Smart Scale
- UVa man arrested on UVa Grounds, charged with abduction
Sports
Opinion
Food & Entertainment
More Stories
- Dewberry building beautified, but fate stays murky
- Charles Alexander of the Charlottesville Twelve wants people to respect individual differences on the path to equity
- Community COVID-19 testing and vaccination centers to close
- UVa hospital eases visitor restrictions as COVID cases drop
- Gordonsville man to serve 30 years for 2020 armed robbery spree