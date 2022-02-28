Last Week's News: Feb. 21 - Feb. 27

Good afternoon! Here's the news you might have missed from last week:
Ukraine
- For the most recent updates on Russia & Ukraine, please check our "World" page.
- Putin aiming for reorientation of Ukraine, not total domination, says UVa law professor
- A desperate search for family and friends
Top Local News
Sports
- St. Anne's-Belfield boys basketball team wins Prep League championship
- Gilbert emerges as power threat for Virginia softball team
- Athlete spotlight: Virginia freshman Jay Woolfolk striking a balance between football and baseball
- Kihei Clark, still considering an extra year at Virginia, has sights set making the NCAA Tournament
Opinion
Food
