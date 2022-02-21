Last Week's News: Feb. 14 - Feb. 20

Good afternoon! Here's the news you might have missed from last week:
Top News
In a divided General Assembly, legislators from the area are seeing mixed results.
- A school's lessons on the Holocaust a reminder of the impacts of racial hate.
- Local attorneys vie for impending judicial vacancy.
- Charlottesville, Albemarle, UVa discuss the "State of the Community." Officials said that one of the biggest challenges is attracting and retaining employees.
People are also reading…
Housing
Sports
Opinion
Food & Entertainment
More Stories