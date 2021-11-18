Last of January's Emmet Street shootout suspects sentenced

The last of three Georgia men charged in a January shootout in Emmet Street traffic was sentenced on Thursday to serve 18 months in prison, just a few days after another man in the same case was sentenced to serve 3½, according to Charlottesville Circuit Court records.
Zavien L. Goines, 19, of Columbus, Georgia, was sentenced to five years on charges of malicious wounding and a year for being an accessory to a felony. Goines received 18 months prison time with 3½ years suspended on the wounding charge and a 12-month suspended sentence for being an accessory.
On Tuesday, Judge Humes J. Franklin on Tuesday sentenced Goines’ colleague, Jayden Lamar Riley, 22, also of Columbus, to 10 years in prison for malicious wounding with all but six months suspended. He was also sentenced to three years in prison for using a firearm to commit a felony. It was his first firearm-related offense.
The sentences will be served one after the other.
Goines and Riley were arrested Jan. 4 with Carson Evan Dabbs, 21, also of Columbus, Georgia, after a fistfight melee turned into a shooting in the middle of Emmet Street near Hydraulic Road.
Police said the trouble began around 1:30 p.m. on northbound Emmet Street in front of the entrance to Kroger while traffic waited for the light to change. Witnesses said five men began fighting in the roadway and one man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and fired at least six times at one of the others.
The men took off in a car, driving down Hydraulic Road. Witnesses gave police a description of the car and a license plate number, and the vehicle was stopped about two hours later.
As the car sped off, a 21-year-old Fluvanna County man, reportedly hit four times, was put into a friend’s car and driven to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital’s emergency room.
He was later transported to UVa Medical Center, a regional trauma center, where he underwent surgery for gunshot wounds.
Numerous other vehicles were traveling on Emmet Street when the incident occurred, and several witnesses called 911 to report the shooting. They also expressed shock and dismay on social media with descriptions of events that closely matched those provided by police.
City investigators shut down Emmet Street from the U.S. 250 Bypass to Hydraulic Road for two hours to investigate the shooting.
Descriptions of the car were sent to area police and an Albemarle County Police officer saw it on U.S. 250, heading east. The officer followed the vehicle along Louisa Road waiting for other officers to provide backup before stopping the vehicle.
Witnesses said there was some indication that the men involved in the fistfight and shooting knew each other prior to meeting in the street. City police at the time said the incident was isolated between people who knew other rather than being a random attack.
Goines pleaded guilty to the charges against him on May 21.
Riley pleaded guilty on June 4.
Dabbs was originally charged with malicious wounding, robbery with a gun, and two counts of using a firearm in a felony, a first offense. On May 3 he pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, and the other charges were dropped.
He was sentenced July 27 to 10 years in prison with six years suspended, meaning he will serve four years before being eligible for probation.