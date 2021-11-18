Last of January's Emmet Street shootout suspects sentenced

The last of three Georgia men charged in a January shootout in Emmet Street traffic was sentenced on Thursday to serve 18 months in prison, just a few days after another man in the same case was sentenced to serve 3½, according to Charlottesville Circuit Court records.

Zavien L. Goines, 19, of Columbus, Georgia, was sentenced to five years on charges of malicious wounding and a year for being an accessory to a felony. Goines received 18 months prison time with 3½ years suspended on the wounding charge and a 12-month suspended sentence for being an accessory.

On Tuesday, Judge Humes J. Franklin on Tuesday sentenced Goines’ colleague, Jayden Lamar Riley, 22, also of Columbus, to 10 years in prison for malicious wounding with all but six months suspended. He was also sentenced to three years in prison for using a firearm to commit a felony. It was his first firearm-related offense.

The sentences will be served one after the other.

Goines and Riley were arrested Jan. 4 with Carson Evan Dabbs, 21, also of Columbus, Georgia, after a fistfight melee turned into a shooting in the middle of Emmet Street near Hydraulic Road.