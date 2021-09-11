Lake Monticello ceremony marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The different speakers shared their memories of the attacks, focusing on how the country united in the aftermath, and reiterated the calls to never forget the events of 9/11.

“We all came together as Americans, first and foremost,” said John Lye, chief of the Lake Monticello Water Rescue Squad. “... That’s something I think we've lost in the last 20 years, and I don’t know how to get back to that.”

Lye was working at the University of Virginia when the planes rammed into the two World Trade Center towers. He and his coworkers scrounged to find out what was going on, as there were no televisions at the office and news websites were overloaded.

To Constantino, the “never forget” slogan seems to have lost its impact over the years. He said he has heard calls to move on or get over the attacks.

“Maybe we need to change the mantra to ‘never forget to remember,'” he said. “We need to teach the young the facts about that day and keep politics out of it.”

Throughout the ceremony, the work of the fire and rescue station continued with emergency personnel leaving the dais to respond to at least three different calls.