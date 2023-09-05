A car crash on U.S. 29 resulted in one hospitalization and thousands in northern Albemarle County losing power on Labor Day.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, a pickup truck with a flatbed trailer attached crashed into and broke a utility pole on Seminole Trail near Timberwood Boulevard, according to authorities.

The incident knocked out power to roughly 7,200 households in the area and sent one person to the hospital, injured but alive.

According to authorities, the crash occurred because the driver of the vehicle experienced a medical issue.

The Albemarle County Police Department said in a statement that power lines in the road led them to close one northbound lane and a turn lane while the scene was assessed and cleared.

“Traffic is flowing but congested,” a Monday Facebook post from the police department reads, which also asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The department announced the roadway was cleared by 10:20 a.m.

“The outage initially affected 7,200 customers, but 4,100 of them had their power restored within one minute,” Dominion Energy spokesman Tim Eberly told The Daily Progress. “All the customers had their power restored by noon.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to police.