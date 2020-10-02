Labor Day, return of UVa students led to record month for COVID in area

“Making sure that people understand that no one is in trouble or we don't want a stigma around this,” McKay said. “I think getting that information became a little bit more difficult in September.”

Last month, the district recorded 1,081 new positive cases, 20 new hospitalizations and 20 new deaths, four more than August’s 16 fatalities. Daily case numbers had seemed to stabilize in August when 770 new cases were reported. As of Friday, the district had 3,651 cases.

The health district encompasses Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson.

COVID-19 restrictions in Albemarle and Charlottesville remain in effect until Nov. 18. Masks are required in public and restaurants are limited to 50% occupancy indoors.

As in past months, COVID-19 data from September shows the pandemic hasn’t gone away and that adherence to public health precautions, such as wearing a mask, is key to slowing the spread of the virus.