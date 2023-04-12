Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis will be introduced at the meeting to share his goals on policing in Charlottesville, according to a meeting agenda.

During last month’s meeting, the board’s chair said that the board had interviewed finalists and made a recommendation for an executive director but was waiting for approval from Charlottesville interim City Manager Michael Rogers, according to meeting minutes. Without an executive director, the board cannot take action on complaints or review requests.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE in Charlottesville. Members of the public may also view the meeting online.