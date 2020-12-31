Kmart lot to house vaccination location; non-hospital medical workers to go first

That’s when Red Light Management and the Bama Works Fund stepped in. The district met with group representatives on Dec. 23 to discuss the vaccine rollout and spacing options.

With their help, the district will set up a clinic at the former Kmart parking lot. What the district is calling “a large-scale modular structure” will open in the middle of next week.

“It gives us a chance to move through this phase 1a and then subsequent phases much more quickly,” McKay said. “So it may seem small at first as we kind of get our footing and increase our capacity. But we feel like that by the end of this, it's going to be a huge advantage for us to be able to run multiple days a week for extended hours a day and really provide tremendous access for a good portion of the community, especially in the early phases of the campaign.”

As they build capacity, McKay said the facility could be open five to six days a week most of the day.

Skyline Tent Company, Martin Horn and Riverbend Development also helped get the site ready, according to the release.

McKay said they are working with county administrators in other localities in the district to identify fixed locations for clinics as they plan to ramp up vaccine efforts in future phases.

“The site in Charlottesville is a huge lift off of our shoulders because we're not trying to sort of cobble together a series of locations early on,” he said. “We know we can trust that the site will be there. Health care workers that are going to be vaccinated there know where to go and get it. So it's just a huge advantage for us to be able to have this location.”

